Māori actress Rena Owen on progress in Hawaiʻi's film industry

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published December 8, 2023 at 4:03 PM HST
Award-winning Māori actress Rena Owen has recently been traveling to Hawaiʻi to train local people for careers in film and television. The workshops are part of an effort by the newly formed International Culture and Arts Network.

Owen has had notable roles in many major film and television productions, including the Star Wars franchise. But she's best known for playing a mother trying to save her family from an abusive husband in the 1994 critically acclaimed film, "Once Were Warriors."

Owen sat down with The Conversation to talk about what the Hawaiʻi film industry can learn from the early days of the New Zealand film industry.  

New Zealand actress Rena Owen, right, with The Conversation's Russell Subiono at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
Actress Rena Owen, right, with The Conversation's Russell Subiono at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 8, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Rena Owen as Whina Cooper in "Whina."
The Conversation
New Zealand actress Rena Owen on telling Indigenous stories on the big screen
Russell Subiono

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
