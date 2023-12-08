Māori actress Rena Owen on progress in Hawaiʻi's film industry

Award-winning Māori actress Rena Owen has recently been traveling to Hawaiʻi to train local people for careers in film and television. The workshops are part of an effort by the newly formed International Culture and Arts Network.

Owen has had notable roles in many major film and television productions, including the Star Wars franchise. But she's best known for playing a mother trying to save her family from an abusive husband in the 1994 critically acclaimed film, "Once Were Warriors."

Owen sat down with The Conversation to talk about what the Hawaiʻi film industry can learn from the early days of the New Zealand film industry.

HPR Actress Rena Owen, right, with The Conversation's Russell Subiono at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 8, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.