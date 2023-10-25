New organization aims to boost Pacific Islanders in film and television

A new local nonprofit hopes to boost Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander representation in Hawaiʻi's film and television industry. The International Cultural Arts Network, or ICAN, was founded earlier this year by three industry veterans: Angela Laprete, Brian Keaulana, and Robert Suka.

Maori actress Te’ao O’ Hinepehinga is ICAN's first program director. She has starred in some of New Zealand's most popular television series, and recently landed a role in Jason Momoa’s Apple TV+ show "Chief of War."

Hinepehinga and local actress Lelea'e Kahalepuna-Wong sat down with The Conversation to talk about ICAN.

HPR Te’ao O’ Hinepehinga, middle, and Lelea'e Kahalepuna-Wong, right, with HPR's Russell Subiono at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 25, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.