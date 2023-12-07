FEMA seeks homeowners to rent out property for Maui fire survivors

FEMA has invited owners of short-term rental properties on Maui to an informational and open forum meeting on Friday to discuss its Direct Lease program.

The program aims to help the thousands of displaced wildfire victims who remain in hotels and temporary housing on Maui.

Specialists at the event plan to present information about the program and answer any questions owners might have about signing up.

Three property management companies have been selected to help facilitate communication between property owners and the government agency.

Under the Direct Lease program, FEMA says they will lease the property directly from the short-term rental owners at Fair Market Rent, which currently ranges from about $1,700 to $3,200 in Maui County for 2024.

Available properties will be offered to survivors for long-term leasing for up to 24 months.

The in-person informational event will be held at the Westin Maui Resort on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It will also be accessible to stream online. Those interested in the virtual or in-person options must register by Thursday evening.

