$2.5M state program hopes to get more displaced Maui families into stable housing

It’s been almost a week since the state rolled out its plan to entice more property owners of short-term rentals to offer their units for families displaced by the Maui wildfires.

The state Department of Human Services launched the details Friday to meet the gap of those ineligible for FEMA programs. With $2.5 million in funding, the program offers housing for up to 12 months by connecting families with Airbnb or the Hawai‘i Housing Finance and Development Corporation.

The Conversation checked in with Trista Speer, a deputy director at DHS, about the Rental Assistance Program. So far, the department has been able to get half a dozen FEMA-ineligible families into more stable housing.

Households that have been identified as FEMA-ineligible and in need of housing will be contacted. Those looking for more information can email hawaii@globalempowermentmission.org

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 6, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.