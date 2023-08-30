Musician 'Uncle George' Kahumoku Jr. reflects on community healing after Maui fires

George Kahumoku Jr. is a Grammy Award-winning master slack key guitarist who is also known for his Native Hawaiian cultural immersion workshops.

He hosts the longest-running concert series featuring Hawaiian musicians and is known in Maui as “Uncle George.”

The Conversation’s Stephanie Han checked in to hear this community leader’s perspective on recovery and relief.

Kahumoku was gathering with his students — his haumana — who were learning about food security and music.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 30, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.