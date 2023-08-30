© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Musician 'Uncle George' Kahumoku Jr. reflects on community healing after Maui fires

Hawaii Public Radio | By Stephanie Han
Published August 30, 2023 at 2:46 PM HST
Courtesy of George Kahumoku Jr.

George Kahumoku Jr. is a Grammy Award-winning master slack key guitarist who is also known for his Native Hawaiian cultural immersion workshops.

He hosts the longest-running concert series featuring Hawaiian musicians and is known in Maui as “Uncle George.”

The Conversation’s Stephanie Han checked in to hear this community leader’s perspective on recovery and relief.

Kahumoku was gathering with his students — his haumana — who were learning about food security and music.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 30, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
