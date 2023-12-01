The Conversation: Little Fire Ants Hana Hou
Today we're replaying our recent series on the status of the little fire ant across our state, as lawmakers push for a rapid response to the infestation of the invasive pest spreading throughout our islands.
- Maui invasive species group deems remote area in Nāhiku free of little fire ants
- Little fire ants are widespread on the Big Island. Can anything be done to help?
- Oʻahu invasive species group says little fire ant fight needs more funding, regulations
- Community vigilance credited in Kauaʻi's active battle against the little fire ant
- Molokaʻi has no little fire ants. They want to keep it that way