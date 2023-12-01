© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Little Fire Ants Hana Hou

By Catherine Cruz
Published December 1, 2023 at 12:56 PM HST
Little fire ants feeding on peanut butter. Each orange insect is about 1.5mm in length — about half the size of a sesame seed.
Zach Pezzillo
/
Big Island Invasive Species Committee
Little fire ants feeding on peanut butter. Each orange insect is about 1.5mm in length — about half the size of a sesame seed.

Today we're replaying our recent series on the status of the little fire ant across our state, as lawmakers push for a rapid response to the infestation of the invasive pest spreading throughout our islands.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
