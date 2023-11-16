The Conversation: Climate change impacts on Pacific islands; Barriers to aid for immigrants affected by Maui fires
- Clark University researcher Abby Frazier discusses a new National Climate Assessment that describes how climate change is affecting islands in the Pacific Ocean
- Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair provides a Reality Check on the state Legislature's efforts to improve government transparency and accountability | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Coalition for Immigrant Rights' Liza Ryan-Gill and Roots Reborn's Veronica Mendoza-Jachowski detail the barriers that immigrants affected by the Maui wildfires face as they seek aid
- Producer Emme Tomimbang updates her show "Emme's Island Moments" featuring the late Willie K.
- Director Kolby Moser discusses the new documentary “Hometown Legends” about the lives of Big Island kūpuna and their mastery of Hawaiian traditions and skills