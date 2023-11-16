© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation: Climate change impacts on Pacific islands; Barriers to aid for immigrants affected by Maui fires

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published November 16, 2023 at 3:49 PM HST
FILE - Waves crash on shore before Hurricane Lane, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/AP
/
AP
  • Clark University researcher Abby Frazier discusses a new National Climate Assessment that describes how climate change is affecting islands in the Pacific Ocean
  • Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair provides a Reality Check on the state Legislature's efforts to improve government transparency and accountability | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi Coalition for Immigrant Rights' Liza Ryan-Gill and Roots Reborn's Veronica Mendoza-Jachowski detail the barriers that immigrants affected by the Maui wildfires face as they seek aid
  • Producer Emme Tomimbang updates her show "Emme's Island Moments" featuring the late Willie K.
  • Director Kolby Moser discusses the new documentary “Hometown Legends” about the lives of Big Island kūpuna and their mastery of Hawaiian traditions and skills
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
