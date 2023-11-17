Resource assistance available for Lahaina's diverse immigrant community

Among those dealing with the heartbreak and loss brought on by the Maui wildfires are Lahaina's immigrant community.

Liza Ryan-Gill, the coordinator of the Hawaiʻi Coalition for Immigrant Rights, said many in the community have yet to apply for disaster recovery assistance because of the language barrier and a belief they aren’t eligible due to their immigrant status.

So who is looking out for them and making sure they get the help they need?

The Conversation’s Russell Subiono discussed the situation with Ryan-Gill and Veronica Mendoza-Jachowski, the Executive Director of the Maui nonprofit Roots Reborn.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 16, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.