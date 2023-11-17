Legacy of Willie K, a Lahaina son, revisited in television special

Life on stage four. That's how musician Willie K saw the world before his death in May 2020 due to cancer. “Willie K – Life on Stage 4” is also the name of a television show being reprised as we head into the Thanksgiving season.

Willie was a Lahaina son. His family is among the many who lost their homes in the wildfires.

Emme Tomimbang, the producer of Emme’s Island Moments, visited Maui as part of an effort to update the show that airs beginning Sunday.

The Conversation talked to Tomimbang about why Willie K's story matters this holiday season as we look for ways to heal from the latest disaster.

Catch “Willie K – Life on Stage 4” on the following dates:

Sunday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on KHNL

Monday, Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. on KGMB

Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. on K5

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 16, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.