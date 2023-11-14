The Conversation: UH student discusses family in West Bank; 106th anniversary of Queen Liliʻuokalani's death
- Mariah Abdelfattah, a Palestinian-American student who attends the University of Hawaiʻi, talks about her paternal family's life and struggles in the West Bank during the area's ongoing conflict
- Honolulu Civil Beat Editor Chad Blair reports on a push for marriage equality in Hawaiʻi in Reality Check | Full Story
- Col. Jennifer Walker discusses how the Army helped her reach her goal to become a physician in "StoryCorps: The Military Voices Initiative" | Full Story
- Oʻahu resident Kevin Kuroda discusses his Medal of Honor recipient uncle and a long-lost memento that was recently returned to their family | Full Story
- A Hawaiian mele and hula concert was recently held at ʻIolani Palace to mark the 106th anniversary of Queen Liliʻuokalani's passing