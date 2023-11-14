© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Washington Place celebrates Queen Liliʻuokalani with Hawaiian mele and hula

Published November 14, 2023 at 5:15 PM HST
The Queen Lili‘uokalani Statue in front of
The Queen Lili‘uokalani Statue with ʻIolani Palace in the background.

Colorful bunting draped ʻIolani Palace as people gathered at the nearby Washington Place on Saturday to mark the 106th anniversary of Queen Liliʻuokalani's death. A Hawaiian mele and hula concert kept with the mission of the Washington Place Foundation to honor the queen's wish to perpetuate Hawaiian culture.

The event was an intimate glimpse of the personal connections to the home. It included descendants of those who lived in Washington Place, like Louise “Gussie” Schubert, the great-granddaughter of the queen. Now the president of the foundation, she shared upcoming events and renovations.

Foundation board member Alfred "Kula" Abiva also explained the musical selections that included songs like "Paoakalani," the queen’s home in Waikīkī. He produced the special evening concert.

Washington Place in Honolulu on Nov. 11, 2023.
1 of 3  — washington place 111123
Washington Place in Honolulu on Nov. 11, 2023.
Catherine Cruz / HPR
Hawaiian mele and hula at Washington Place for the “Remember Me Always” event on Nov. 11, 2023.
2 of 3  — queen liliuokalani.jpg
Hawaiian mele and hula at Washington Place for the “Remember Me Always” event on Nov. 11, 2023.
Catherine Cruz / HPR
Attendees at an event honoring Queen Liliʻuokalani at Washington Place on Nov. 11, 2023.
3 of 3  — liliuokalani anniversary washington place
Attendees at an event honoring Queen Liliʻuokalani at Washington Place on Nov. 11, 2023.
Catherine Cruz / HPR

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 14, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
