Washington Place celebrates Queen Liliʻuokalani with Hawaiian mele and hula

Colorful bunting draped ʻIolani Palace as people gathered at the nearby Washington Place on Saturday to mark the 106th anniversary of Queen Liliʻuokalani's death. A Hawaiian mele and hula concert kept with the mission of the Washington Place Foundation to honor the queen's wish to perpetuate Hawaiian culture.

The event was an intimate glimpse of the personal connections to the home. It included descendants of those who lived in Washington Place, like Louise “Gussie” Schubert, the great-granddaughter of the queen. Now the president of the foundation, she shared upcoming events and renovations.

Foundation board member Alfred "Kula" Abiva also explained the musical selections that included songs like "Paoakalani," the queen’s home in Waikīkī. He produced the special evening concert.

1 of 3 — washington place 111123 Washington Place in Honolulu on Nov. 11, 2023. Catherine Cruz / HPR 2 of 3 — queen liliuokalani.jpg Hawaiian mele and hula at Washington Place for the “Remember Me Always” event on Nov. 11, 2023. Catherine Cruz / HPR 3 of 3 — liliuokalani anniversary washington place Attendees at an event honoring Queen Liliʻuokalani at Washington Place on Nov. 11, 2023. Catherine Cruz / HPR

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 14, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.