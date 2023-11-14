© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UH student with family in the West Bank hopes for understanding

Hawaii Public Radio | By Stephanie Han
Published November 14, 2023 at 5:39 PM HST
Palestinian women walk past an area damaged after an Israeli military raid in Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Majdi Mohammed/AP
/
AP
Palestinian women walk past an area damaged after an Israeli military raid in Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

Fighting between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian militants continues in northern Gaza and, according to the United Nations, has caused another 200,000 people to flee south. Two participants at an Oʻahu rally calling for a cease-fire, Masar and Suzy, told The Conversation they were worried about their relatives in Gaza.

Concern for people in the West Bank also continues to grow. Mariah Abdelfattah is working on her master’s degree in Korean language at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Her Palestinian father is from the West Bank. The Conversation talked to Abdelfattah about her family’s life there, her safety concerns, and what it means to be Palestinian during this time.

Mariah Abdelfattah, right, with The Conversation's Stephanie Han at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
HPR
Mariah Abdelfattah, right, with The Conversation's Stephanie Han at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 14, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation war
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Stephanie Han
Related Stories