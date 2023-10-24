© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Education initiatives continue post-wildfire; Big Island resident shares 'post-polio syndrome' diagnosis

By Catherine Cruz,
John Kalani Zak
Published October 24, 2023 at 3:12 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Hawaiʻi Department of Education
  • Christy Martin with the Oʻahu Invasive Species Committee talks about combating unceasing little fire ant infestations | Full Story
  • Deputy Superintendent for Operations Curt Otaguro talks about ongoing initiatives by the Hawaiʻi Department of Education, like constructing more preschool space, meals and food hubs, and how federal programs impact the bottom line | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair discusses Paula Dobbyn's story about accelerating Maui's timeline to reopen for tourists in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Big Island resident Bobby Camara shares his story on World Polio Day. He contracted the disease just before his fourth birthday and has just been diagnosed with 'post-polio syndrome' at 72 years old | Full Story
  • Veteran Allen Hoe opens up about his experiences as an Army combat medical officer during the Vietnam War with friend U.S. Rep. Ed Case in today's "StoryCorps: The Military Voices Initiative" | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation Mauiinvasive speciesDepartment of EducationpolioStoryCorps
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
John Kalani Zak
John Kalani Zak, the son of an airline executive father and a journalist mother, was born in Washington D. C. He has lived in and traveled to many locations around the globe, and is delighted to call Hawaiʻi his home.
See stories by John Kalani Zak
More Episodes