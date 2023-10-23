The Conversation: Little fire ant invasion on Big Island; Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- Big Island Invasive Species Committee manager Franny Brewer gives updates on the little fire ant invasion | Full Story
- Department of Education Deputy Superintendent Curt Otaguro shares the challenges of coordinating the opening of West Maui public schools | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio investigates the banking industry's response to Maui fire victims seeking a break on their mortgages | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn gives a Reality Check on cultural sensitivity during the Maui fire cleanup | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi State Coalition Against Domestic Violence Executive Director Angelina Mercado discusses the arrest of police officers, how the fires affect domestic violence, and how to support domestic violence victims | Full Story