Resources and support for victims of domestic violence

Hawaii Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published October 23, 2023 at 5:06 PM HST
The Hawai‘i State Coalition Against Domestic Violence at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Oct. 20, 2023.
Hawai‘i State Coalition Against Domestic Violence
Executive Director Angelina Mercado (with white headband) and the Hawai‘i State Coalition Against Domestic Violence at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Oct. 20, 2023.

The arrests of four Honolulu police officers for domestic violence this month made for some glaring headlines. It brings the total cases to eight so far this year. That's what Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan told the Honolulu Police Commission last week.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. On Friday survivors, service providers and advocates turned out at the Legislature to raise their collective voices to highlight the widespread and silent problem affecting 10-million adults in the United States each year, regardless of race, age, gender, and income. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 34.7% of women and 24.1% of men in Hawaii have experienced domestic violence in their life.

The Conversation sat down with Hawai‘i State Coalition Against Domestic Violence Executive Director Angelina Mercado to talk about the latest statistics. She said it is very concerning when law enforcement is involved in domestic violence because 911 is who you call in an emergency.

Click here for state and local resources. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is (800) 799-7233.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 23, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
