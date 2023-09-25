© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Unions offer assistance to Valley Isle members; 2024 water rate hikes on Oʻahu

By Catherine Cruz
Published September 25, 2023 at 3:57 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Lahaina Civic Center is pictured, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)
Mengshin Lin/AP
/
FR172028 AP
Lahaina Civic Center is pictured, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)
Tags
The Conversation MauiHonolulu Board of Water Supplyenvironment
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes