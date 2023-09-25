The Conversation: Unions offer assistance to Valley Isle members; 2024 water rate hikes on Oʻahu
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio shares Lāhainā stories from weekend attendees to resource fair to help with recovery
- Chris West, head of the ILWU International Longshore and Warehouse Union, discusses the importance of helping members by working with other unions
- Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair delves into Kirstin Downey's report highlighting the split-second decisions made by Lāhainā survivors in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Honolulu Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau looks ahead at higher rate hikes and the draining of the military's Red Hill fuel tanks | Full Story