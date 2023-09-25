© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
2 unions representing West Maui hotel workers band together

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 25, 2023 at 5:21 PM HST
The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce hosts a resource fair at the Lahaina Civic Center on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce hosts a resource fair at the Lahaina Civic Center on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 142 represents 2,700 members who work in West Maui. Historically, the union’s workers used to work on the plantations, but many workers now work in the hospitality industry.

The Conversation talked to President Chris West about how the union is working with Unite Here! Local 5, an unusual move underscoring the crisis of the Maui fires.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 25, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
