2 unions representing West Maui hotel workers band together

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 142 represents 2,700 members who work in West Maui. Historically, the union’s workers used to work on the plantations, but many workers now work in the hospitality industry.

The Conversation talked to President Chris West about how the union is working with Unite Here! Local 5, an unusual move underscoring the crisis of the Maui fires.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 25, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.