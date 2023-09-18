Filipino community hosts resource fair for those affected by Maui fires

The Filipino community is pulling together to support those affected by the Maui wildfires.

The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce is hosting a resource fair Saturday to bring important recovery information to those who have lost loved ones, residences and businesses.

Event chair Kit Zulueta Furukawa said they hope to empower Filipino families to advocate for their needs.

"It's quite hard to find silver linings at this time. But that's kind of our message, just to be there and remind them that they're not forgotten. We want to kind of promote resilience and find some balance between swift action and sensitivity," she said.

Federal, state and county agencies will be on hand to assist families, alongside a group of interpreters.

Staff from the Consulate General of the Philippines will also be there for three days starting Sept. 22 to help with vital documents like passport replacement.

Filipinos began arriving in Hawaiʻi more than a century ago to labor on sugarcane and pineapple plantations.

Today, they account for the second-largest ethnic group on Maui, with nearly 48,000 island residents tracing their roots to the Philippines, 5,000 of them in Lāhainā, which was about 40% of the town’s population before the fire, The Associated Press reports.

The Hawak Kamay Filipino Resource Fair runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 23 at the Lāhainā Civic Center.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 18, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.