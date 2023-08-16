The Conversation: Rebuilding communications in West Maui; Disaster loans aid recovery efforts
- Irwin Siongco, executive director for Verizon Wireless Hawaiʻi and Alaska, describes the work being done to restore vital communication connectivity in West Maui. Follow HPR's live coverage here
- Honolulu Civil Beat Editor Chad Blair discusses Maui wildfire stories filed by Stewart Yerton and Christina Jedra in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- The U.S. Small Business Administration's Cynthia Cowell reviews a variety of disaster loans available to rebuild livelihoods for Hawaiʻi businesses and residents
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on Molokaʻi residents rushing to the aid of the West Maui community | Full Story
- Kali Watson, Department of Hawaiian Home Lands director, talks about the impact of the wildfires on homestead projects on the Valley Isle
- Ebb & Flow Arts presents Duo Diorama — violinist MingHuan Xu and pianist Winston Choi — in-concert on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Keawalaʻi Congregational Church in Kīhei. Donations at the door will go to the Maui Food Bank