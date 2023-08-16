DHHL provides updates on Maui homestead projects after wildfires

Housing was tight on Maui before the devastating fires. After thousands of homes were destroyed in the wildfire, the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is working to expedite projects to help people find housing faster.

"We were fortunate that most of the homes escaped the fire to a major degree," said Kali Watson, director of DHHL. Out of 104 homesteads north of Lāhainā, only two burned.

Watson thanked the efforts of firefighters for their work and acknowledged the strength of the community.

He believes the materials used in the construction of the houses — cement siding and fire-resistant asphalt shingles — prevented further devastation.

"We're going to use that experience and knowledge in the future for our projects," Watson said.

He is working with a development company and FEMA to fast-track the rebuilding of the homes that were destroyed.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 16, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. This interview was adapted for the web by Emily Tom.