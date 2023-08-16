Verizon progresses in restoring vital communications network on Maui

Over the past week, bandwidth issues have hindered communications in the response to wildfires on Maui.

Irwin Siongco, executive director of Verizon Wireless Alaska and Hawaiʻi, said the company is working to replace damaged cables with satellite connections.

Verizon is the largest wireless provider on Maui, but fire-damaged fiber lines and power poles are complicating connectivity. As of Wednesday afternoon, the company said it has restored service to Upcountry and parts of West Maui.

"Our primary mission was to ensure connectivity for people to reach out via text or phone call to let their friends and family know they're okay," Siongco said. "And so I think we've achieved that at this point."

Siongco, who lives on Oʻahu, understands how important communication is between the islands, especially during a disaster. He said everyone in the state has been affected by the wildfires or knows someone who has, and Verizon is doing what it can to support them.

"We've been very thoughtful about caring for our employees and making sure that the employees here on Maui are not overwhelmed," he said.

"They're taking on a lot of conversations that are very heavy, right? So we're making sure that, as they support customers and provide solutions, we're also taking care of them."

Verizon has been helping people in shelters by setting up charging stations and providing battery packs to those in need.

Siongco also invites people to use facilities inside Verizon stores, including the one at the Puʻunene Shopping Center.

"Customers can come in and charge their devices, their battery packs, their iPads, et cetera, so they can stay connected," Siongco said.

HPR also reached out to Hawaiian Telcom. The company issued a statement saying it is working to replace poles and install new fiber lines in Lāhainā. It is currently offering free community Wi-Fi at three Maui shelters.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 16, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. This interview was adapted for the web by Emily Tom.