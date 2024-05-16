The Conversation: Gov. Green on homelessness; How parking affects society

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.



Gov. Josh Green on the latest Point in Time Count, which shows a rise in the number of homeless individuals in Hawaiʻi

Journalist and author Henry Grabar on what parking can tell us about how the world works | Attend Henry Grabar's free talk at UH Mānoa tonight

HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi reports on concerns around the change in the Mauna ʻAla Royal Mausoleum's curatorial leadership

HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol on Molokaʻi's first higher-ed commencement ceremony in six years