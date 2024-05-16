Gov. Josh Green on latest Oʻahu homeless data, affordable housing

Oʻahu homeless numbers are up by 12% over last year — about the same as in 2018, according to the annual Point in Time Count.

Gov. Josh Green talked with The Conversation on Thursday morning about the long view in tackling the homeless and housing crisis.

He also shared the latest efforts to provide more affordable housing across the state, including on Maui.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 16, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.