Gov. Josh Green on latest Oʻahu homeless data, affordable housing

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 16, 2024 at 4:51 PM HST
Gov. Josh Green speaks at a press conference about the Oʻahu Point in Time Count. (May 15, 2024)
Office of Gov. Josh Green
Gov. Josh Green speaks at a press conference about the Oʻahu Point in Time Count. (May 15, 2024)

Oʻahu homeless numbers are up by 12% over last year — about the same as in 2018, according to the annual Point in Time Count.

Gov. Josh Green talked with The Conversation on Thursday morning about the long view in tackling the homeless and housing crisis.

He also shared the latest efforts to provide more affordable housing across the state, including on Maui.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 16, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
