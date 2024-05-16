DLNR breaks tradition in curator selection process for the Mauna ʻAla Royal Mausoleum

Department of Land and Natural Resources Director Dawn Chang is meeting today with leaders of various Hawaiian organizations over concerns about the curator role at the Mauna ʻAla Royal Mausoleum in Nuʻuanu.

The resting place of Hawaiian royalty has had 15 curators since the mid-1800s, and a majority of these have been descendants of families who have served aliʻi for generations.

For more than a hundred years, the lineal descendants of the High Chief Hoʻolulu, a trusted advisor to Kamehameha I, served as caretakers, or kahu, for the Mauna ʻAla Royal Mausoleum.

This family tradition started when Kamehameha entrusted Hoʻolulu with his remains, said Kimo Alama Keaulana.

“So Hoʻolulu was designated as the one to carry the bones. And it was Hoapili and Keōpuōlani that took Hoʻolulu to the site where Kamehameha's bones were to be laid to rest,” Keaulana explained.

Keaulana said his kupuna, Kūkanaloa, joined Hoʻolulu in this effort back in 1819.

“My kupuna was the one who was designated and chosen by Kamehameha, the first to secure the cave in which he was going to be interred,” Keaulana said. “And so he found that cave and he physically and spiritually cleaned it. He put in Kamehameha's personal effects into the cave, including his canoe. And he made it ready for Hoʻolulu.”

Mauna ʻAla Royal Mausoleum

When Mauna ‘Ala was established 46 years later, the aliʻi from the Kamehameha line entrusted descendants of Hoʻolulu and Hoapili to serve as kahu of the Royal Mausoleum.

The Mauna ‘Ala Royal Mausoleum has been the resting place of Hawaiian aliʻi since 1865. This 3.5-acre site in Nuʻuanu, adjacent to the Oʻahu Cemetery, is home to more than 50 aliʻi and trusted advisors from the Kamehameha and Kalākaua lineage.

At the time, the idea of disclosing the location of one's remains, specifically for Native Hawaiians, was a fairly new practice. Traditionally, Hawaiians laid their kupuna to rest in secret, because the iwi, or bones, were believed to contain the spirit of their kupuna and needed to be protected.

A majority of the 15 curators who have served at Mauna ‘Ala are descendants of Hoʻolulu and Hoapili. These include generations of the Beckley Kahea, Taylor and Maioho families.

Keaulana said these kahu did more than maintain facilities.

“They knew all the chants that tell them that we in service to them and to make them feel that there is really somebody looking after you, not only for the physical space, but the spiritual space,” Keaulana said. “That’s what makes a kahu. You can take care of the physical and the spiritual.”

DLNR selects new curator for Mauna ʻAla

DLNR announced earlier this week that it was breaking tradition and selecting a curator for Mauna ʻAla who was not a lineal descendant of these families and who had not trained under previous kahu.

Courtesy Department of Land and Natural Resources The Royal Mausoleum State Monument is the burial place of Hawaiian royalty.

This prompted leaders of the royal societies and Hawaiian civic clubs to call for a meeting with DLNR Chair Dawn Chang to discuss the kahu selection process for Mauna ʻAla.

These Hawaiian organizations share in the upkeep of their aliʻi’s respective crypts or vaults. For example, the Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs cares for Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s crypt.

During the kahu selection process, these organizations reached out to the Governor’s Office to help provide cultural and historical insight on the kahu role at Mauna ‘Ala. But, they say they were left out of the process. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs was also not consulted.

When asked what the selection process was like for the curator position, DLNR said in an emailed statement that the process was exactly the same one used for hiring all state employees following normal practices and rules.

Finalists for curator include cultural and lineal descendants

Keaulana was one of the four finalists for the position, along with Kumu Hula Frank Kawaikapuokalani Hewett and James Maioho, whose family has held the kahu role since 1966.

Keaulana trained under the Beckley Kahea, and Maioho ‘ohana, and served Princess Abigail Kawānanākoa until her death. He was initially surprised by the choice, but Keaulana said it’s a tough position to fill, especially if you don’t understand all the history.

“I think they don't understand. As a matter of fact, in my interview, I had told them things about Mauna ʻAla that they did not even know. But, I think they don't understand what the characteristics and qualities of a kahu are,” Keaulana said.

“And I think those would be pretty hard things to put in a job description. I mean, you can’t put 'Kahu must know these required oli,' 'Kahu must pule morning, noon and night,' 'Kahu must know the appropriate prayers in English and Hawaiian.'”

DLNR chose Doni Leināʻala Hanuna Pahukoa Chong as its next curator for Mauna ‘Ala. Chair Chang said in a news release earlier this week that, “It was Doni’s balance of experiences, perspectives and cultural connections to Mauna ‘Ala, as well as her keen understanding of the unique and varied role of the curator position that set her apart.”

Chong previously worked at Hawaiian Electric Company and Keiki O Ka ʻĀina. She is also a member of the Kaʻahumanu Society.

DLNR initially scheduled media availability with Chong for May 15, but postponed at the last minute to meet with Native Hawaiian leaders.