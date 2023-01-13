Kawānanakoa to join parents at Mauna ʻAla, the burial place of Hawaiian royalty

This month's burial of Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa has taken a decade of preparation. It started with her request to the state Board of Land and Natural Resources for permission to join her adoptive parents buried at the royal cemetery, Mauna ʻAla.

Courtesy Friends of ʻIolani Palace / Abigail Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaiʻi’s largest landowners, died on Dec. 11, 2023. She was 96.

She died on Dec. 11 at age 96.

Not everyone in the Hawaiian community agreed it was appropriate for her to be interred there. Some consider her a princess, some do not.

The board deferred to the late Kahu William Maioho whose family was charged with taking care of the aliʻi. He believed it was appropriate to honor her wish to be buried with her family. His son Bill Maioho Jr. is the current caretaker.

On a visit to Mauna ʻAla this week, The Conversation bumped into Robbie Alm, the court-appointed conservator for the late Kawānanakoa after she suffered a stroke.

Alm is preparing the details of her memorial service at the royal mausoleum and the plans for her lying-in-state at ʻIolani Palace.

He spoke to The Conversation about the recent landscaping improvements at Mauna ʻAla that Kawānanakoa paid for in the state-run cemetery.

She will lie in state at ʻIolani Palace on Jan. 22 with a special ceremony at Mauna ʻAla for an invitation-only gathering. Construction on her tomb will take place following the ʻOnipaʻa ceremony on Tuesday.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 13, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.