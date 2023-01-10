Memorial service for Abigail Kawānanakoa open to the public

A public memorial service at ʻIolani Palace for the late Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, known as Hawaiʻi's 'last princess,' will be held on Jan. 22.

The family announced Tuesday that Kawānanakoa's casket will lie in ʻIolani Palace's Throne Room. She will be the 12th person to lie here, following notable royalty such as Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole, David Kalākaua, Albert Kūnuiāke and more.

Kawānanakoa's casket is set to arrive at the Palace around 1:30 p.m., where a private procession will take place for the family to place her in the Throne Room.

The public will be allowed to enter at 2:00 p.m. from the pedestrian gate on King St. Gifts and leis will be allowed outside of the Palace, with the exception of food or liquor.

Kawānanakoa will lie in a koa wood casket, crafted by the local furniture business Martin & MacArthur. The family reports that the wood was sourced from a tree that used to protect indigenous nene birds on Hawaiʻi Island.

The casket will feature a Hawaiʻi Crown, the Hawaiʻi Coat of Arms and the Kawānanakoa Family crest on the top.

The Campbell estate heiress died on Dec. 11, 2022 in her Nuʻuanu home. She was considered the last living reminder of the Hawaiian monarchy by many.