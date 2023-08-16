Molokaʻi boaters among first to deliver supplies to residents sheltering outside Lāhainā

Amid tragedy on Maui, community members around the islands are stepping up to do what they can to help. On Moloka'i, a group of boat captains took supplies from their island across the channel to Maui.

Molokaʻi's Chris Mangca is one of the boat captains who rushed to aid the West Maui community. They’ve been able to bring supplies directly to those still sheltering on the beach just outside of Lāhainā.

As the fires broke out on the night of Aug. 8, Mangca knew he had to help.

“I saw what was going on the night before and how people were in the water, and I have friends that live on the boats in Lāhainā Harbor and family there too…. First thing in the morning, I told my wife, 'I'm springing into action. I'm going to go help whoever is out there,'” he said.

Mangca spent that first day delivering water and whatever supplies he had on his boat to those who lost everything in the fire, and shared stories of horror.

“My friends were covering up their kids’ faces while they drove through the fire," he recalled. "People were on fire and you can't stop, because if you stop, what do you do? Put a burning, flaming person in your car? So it’s like, every man for himself. Everybody was terrified. There are no siren warnings. Nothing for the people.”

Rick Bowmer / AP Front Street is seen on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi, following a deadly wildfire.

The next day, officials blocked road access to Lāhainā, citing safety concerns and ongoing search and rescue efforts. But this also meant those who were hit hardest didn’t initially have access to much-needed supplies.

“A lot of people that we know on Maui live out on the Kahana side, the Kā’anapali side, where everybody from Lāhainā Town had retreated to. And so we know a lot of people out there and they're calling out to us and we just stepped up and took nine pallets of food and water and ice,” Mangca said.

Mangca and other Molokaʻi boaters continued doing daily drop-offs of supplies, food, gas and medicines donated by the Molokaʻi community last week. They’re still bringing additional supplies as needed.

Mangca said also he brought back some evacuees who have ʻohana on Molokaʻi, though many wanted to stay on Maui to search for missing family members.

Seeing Lāhainā from the water hit Mangca hard.

“You only can gauge a little bit from the pictures because they show bits and pieces of different blocks here and there. But when you get out to it and you see it, it'll devastate you. There's nothing.”

