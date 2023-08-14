In an act of aloha, Molokaʻi residents ship pallets of supplies to West Maui

The Molokaʻi community is one of many that has come together to share massive amounts of donations with the Maui community in need.

Molokaʻi resident Kui Adolpho is one of those organizing the effort. They have been shipping pallets of supplies by Kamaka Air and private boats directly to the West Maui community.

“Molokaʻi, when it comes to these kinds of things, there are so many people who will drop everything and give without caring about themselves," Adolpho said. "We don’t have a lot of stores that we can buy stuff, but we definitely have stuff that we’re willing to give."

Adolpho said she and other organizers put the word out about Molokaʻi donations and drop-off locations on island, "never thinking that it would be this much."

"We’re pretty overwhelmed by how much stuff was brought and it’s just been crazy, and overwhelming just to know how giving people can be. A lot of Molokaʻi people have Maui family ties so I think that’s really where it’s hitting home and we want to help as much as we can.”

Groups of Molokaʻi volunteers worked last week and through the weekend to sort clothing and donations to make them more quickly useable when they arrive on Maui.

A steady stream of boats from Molokaʻi has been transporting the supplies to Maui as well as bringing evacuees back who have ‘ohana on Molokaʻi.

