How businesses and residents affected by wildfires can access SBA loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration opened its Business Recovery Center in Kīhei, Maui on Wednesday as residents impacted by the recent wildfires look for ways to rebuild their lives.

The SBA said it stands ready to assist Hawaiʻi businesses and residents with low-interest federal disaster loans.

Cynthia Cowell, the SBA's public information officer, grew up on the Big Island. She said she asked for this assignment so she could help the people of her home state.

"We make low-interest government loans straight from the Treasury to businesses of all sizes, private non-profit organizations, and homeowners and renters," Cowell said of SBA's disaster recovery program.

The organization can loan up to $500K to homeowners to make repairs to their primary residence and up to $2 million to businesses suffering economic losses and physical damages.

Cowell urges people to file their insurance claims and register with FEMA for disaster relief.

For more information about SBA's disaster assistance program, go here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 16, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. This interview was adapted for the web by Emily Tom.