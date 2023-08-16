© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

How businesses and residents affected by wildfires can access SBA loans

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published August 16, 2023 at 3:52 PM HST
FILE - A U.S Army fire official walks along a section of burned grassland near Waimea, Hawaii, on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Hawaii increasingly seems under siege from disasters, and what is increasing most is wildfire, according to an analysis of Federal Emergency Management Agency records by The Associated Press. There were as many federally-declared disaster wildfires this month in Hawaii, as in the 50 years between 1953 and 2003. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
The U.S. Small Business Administration opened its Business Recovery Center in Kīhei, Maui on Wednesday as residents impacted by the recent wildfires look for ways to rebuild their lives.

The SBA said it stands ready to assist Hawaiʻi businesses and residents with low-interest federal disaster loans.

Cynthia Cowell, the SBA's public information officer, grew up on the Big Island. She said she asked for this assignment so she could help the people of her home state.

A woman digs through rubble of a home destroyed by a wildfire on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi.
Local News
Live updates: Maui wildfires death toll at 106 as crews work on identification

"We make low-interest government loans straight from the Treasury to businesses of all sizes, private non-profit organizations, and homeowners and renters," Cowell said of SBA's disaster recovery program.

The organization can loan up to $500K to homeowners to make repairs to their primary residence and up to $2 million to businesses suffering economic losses and physical damages.

Cowell urges people to file their insurance claims and register with FEMA for disaster relief.

For more information about SBA's disaster assistance program, go here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 16, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. This interview was adapted for the web by Emily Tom.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
