The Conversation

The Conversation: Turning seawater into drinking water; Local cacao for Hawaiʻi chocolate

By Catherine Cruz
Published August 8, 2023 at 2:31 PM HST
  • Barry Usagawa, Honolulu Board of Water Supply program administrator, discusses a new ocean water desalination plant on West Oʻahu, projected to be online by 2026
  • Downtown Neighborhood Board member Robert Armstrong talks about an upcoming public meeting to collect ideas on updating Oʻahu's Neighborhood Board system
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore writes about a hefty federal grant fortifying the community group running Oʻahu's largest meals-on-wheels program in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Got chocolate? Hawaiian Chocolate? Farmer Max Breen is manager for a Waialua orchard that's part of a joint venture with Mānoa Chocolate and Cacao Services
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio catches up with Maui musician Jordan T, former lead vocalist and guitarist for local reggae band Maoli, as well as for Maori reggae group Katchafire | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
