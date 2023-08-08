Hawaiʻi's growing cacao industry is here for anyone with a sweet tooth

As the concept of farm-to-table foods gains traction, GoFarm Hawaiʻi is bringing chocolate into the conversation.

The farmer training program is launching a series of workshops and field trips to help people understand the progress of the cacao industry on the islands. Interest is high, and there's already a waitlist.

Mānoa Chocolate is betting on the success of a Waialua farm. It partnered with Cacao Services, Inc. to start the orchards in 2020. There are also plans to build a processing center and to start farm tours later this year.

Max Breen, farm manager at the site, is a graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. He has experience working on cacao farms on the Big Island.

"I think there's many aspects of cacao that could be good for Hawaiʻi," Breen said. "Namely, of course, growing a food crop, and also reforestation."

Although cacao farming is relatively small in Hawaiʻi, Breen said local products stand out against those sourced from other places because they have unique products and origin bars.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 8, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. This interview was adapted for the web by Emily Tom.