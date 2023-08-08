© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Hawaiʻi's growing cacao industry is here for anyone with a sweet tooth

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 8, 2023 at 4:12 PM HST
Cacao pods ready for harvest at the Loiza Dark Chocolate farm.
Cacao pods ready for harvest.

As the concept of farm-to-table foods gains traction, GoFarm Hawaiʻi is bringing chocolate into the conversation.

The farmer training program is launching a series of workshops and field trips to help people understand the progress of the cacao industry on the islands. Interest is high, and there's already a waitlist.

Mānoa Chocolate is betting on the success of a Waialua farm. It partnered with Cacao Services, Inc. to start the orchards in 2020. There are also plans to build a processing center and to start farm tours later this year.

Local News
How the community is stepping up to fill the school bus shortage on Kauaʻi
Sabrina Bodon

Max Breen, farm manager at the site, is a graduate of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. He has experience working on cacao farms on the Big Island.

"I think there's many aspects of cacao that could be good for Hawaiʻi," Breen said. "Namely, of course, growing a food crop, and also reforestation."

Although cacao farming is relatively small in Hawaiʻi, Breen said local products stand out against those sourced from other places because they have unique products and origin bars.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 8, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. This interview was adapted for the web by Emily Tom.

Tags
The Conversation foodagriculture
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories