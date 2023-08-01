© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Lawmakers tour Red Hill; Catching up with Hawaiʻi's American Ninja Warrior

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie Han
Published August 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM HST
Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade briefs representatives from Hawaii state government agencies and the Hawaii House of Representatives during a tour of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Halawa, Hawaii, July 27, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). (DoD photo by U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown)
  • State Rep. Linda Ichiyama shares her experience visiting the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility to check on the Navy's progress with the shutdown
  • The Outdoor Circle's Executive Director Winston Welch gives an update on fashion designer Christian Dior's response to a citation for the signage on its Waikīkī building that violated Hawaiʻi's billboard laws
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Editor Chad Blair shares why fentanyl users are becoming first responders, in some cases, amidst a surge in overdoses in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • The American Ninja Warrior competitor known as the Island Ninja, Grant McCartney, opens up about life as a celebrity athlete and how he uses his social media platform to help people
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio discusses a couple of projects on the local art scene — rap group Boys of the Ocean, also known as Boto Bangaz, and the new film Growing Up Local
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
