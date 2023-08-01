© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Dior removes Waikīkī sign that violated state billboard laws

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 1, 2023 at 3:53 PM HST
The signage around the new Waikīkī Dior has been taken down.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
The signage around the new Waikīkī Dior has been taken down.

When the new Christian Dior store in Waikīkī put up a sign that wrapped around the face of a two-story building last month, it certainly got people's attention.

That includes the attention of the city officials, who cited the luxury fashion designer for violating the state's strict billboard laws.

The
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
The sign originally violated state billboard laws.

The Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting did not make Dior take down the entire display, but it did require the company to remove its name from the signage. It gave Dior one week to make the changes.

When the notice was first issued, Winston Welch, executive director of the Outdoor Circle, questioned why the images would be allowed to remain.

"This is just to help us stay in compliance with laws that are just designed to protect and preserve our natural environment," he said.

The company has acted in accordance with the city's standards. Only a white wall remains. The city closed the case last week with no fines levied.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 1, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. This interview was adapted for the web by Emily Tom.

Tags
The Conversation Waikiki
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories