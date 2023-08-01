Dior removes Waikīkī sign that violated state billboard laws

When the new Christian Dior store in Waikīkī put up a sign that wrapped around the face of a two-story building last month, it certainly got people's attention.

That includes the attention of the city officials, who cited the luxury fashion designer for violating the state's strict billboard laws.

Catherine Cruz / HPR The sign originally violated state billboard laws.

The Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting did not make Dior take down the entire display, but it did require the company to remove its name from the signage. It gave Dior one week to make the changes.

When the notice was first issued, Winston Welch, executive director of the Outdoor Circle, questioned why the images would be allowed to remain.

"This is just to help us stay in compliance with laws that are just designed to protect and preserve our natural environment," he said.

The company has acted in accordance with the city's standards. Only a white wall remains. The city closed the case last week with no fines levied.

