The Conversation

The Conversation: Riders react to rail impacts on bus routes; Sex ed through an Indigenous lens

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoStephanie Han
Published July 19, 2023 at 1:46 PM HST
  • HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol shares details on a major construction project impacting Kalaupapa's power grid
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra details a scandal involving motor vehicle employees fraudulently modifying safety check records in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Skyline riders share their thoughts on how the Honolulu rail impacts their commute, for better and for worse
  • Assets School Clinical Director Dr. Elsa Lee discusses how the pandemic impacted communication and tips for managing ADHD symptoms ahead of the school's free workshops
  • Ladybits and Leadership founder Dr. Sara Vogel shares her research on the way colonization affects perceptions of the body and how an Indigenous lens enables a different approach to sex education
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
