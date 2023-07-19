The Conversation: Riders react to rail impacts on bus routes; Sex ed through an Indigenous lens
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol shares details on a major construction project impacting Kalaupapa's power grid
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra details a scandal involving motor vehicle employees fraudulently modifying safety check records in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Skyline riders share their thoughts on how the Honolulu rail impacts their commute, for better and for worse
- Assets School Clinical Director Dr. Elsa Lee discusses how the pandemic impacted communication and tips for managing ADHD symptoms ahead of the school's free workshops
- Ladybits and Leadership founder Dr. Sara Vogel shares her research on the way colonization affects perceptions of the body and how an Indigenous lens enables a different approach to sex education