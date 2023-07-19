Workshops teach parents to communicate and help children feel understood

It's been said that being a parent is the most difficult job out there.

Throw in the specific challenges that come with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or dyslexia, and parents may feel as though they aren't equipped to support their child.

Assets School on Oʻahu seeks to change that. It's offering two free workshops for parents on communication and managing ADHD symptoms.

Dr. Elsa Lee, clinical director of the school, said remote learning during the pandemic restricted access to resources students may have needed.

"We know that for all human beings, any age, being understood, being listened to ... is really key to their well being," Lee said.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 19, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.