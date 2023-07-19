© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Workshops teach parents to communicate and help children feel understood

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published July 19, 2023 at 2:36 PM HST
Assets School

It's been said that being a parent is the most difficult job out there.

Throw in the specific challenges that come with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or dyslexia, and parents may feel as though they aren't equipped to support their child.

Assets School on Oʻahu seeks to change that. It's offering two free workshops for parents on communication and managing ADHD symptoms.

Local News
As nationwide school meal demands decline, Hawaiʻi sees similar trends
Cassie Ordonio

Dr. Elsa Lee, clinical director of the school, said remote learning during the pandemic restricted access to resources students may have needed.

"We know that for all human beings, any age, being understood, being listened to ... is really key to their well being," Lee said.

More information about the parent workshops can be found here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 19, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation Education
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
