How do passengers really feel about the Honolulu rail?

Paying passengers have been riding the Honolulu rail for about two weeks now.

The Conversation checked in with commuters to see the way Skyline has impacted their travels.

Skyline received praise from Jesse Manlapit, who lives in Halawa Heights. He has trouble walking and uses a scooter. He said the rail offers him more freedom.

"I like it a lot," he said. "I hope it gets more riders."

But not everyone is satisfied with the rail service. John Moises lives in West Oʻahu and works in Kalihi. He finishes work at 2:30 a.m., and he wishes Skyline offered extended hours.

Although ridership on Skyline is relatively low, the city Department of Transportation Services said it expects more passengers when school starts in a few weeks.

