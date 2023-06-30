© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Former Mayor Caldwell reflects on rail; Checking in on the Shaka documentary

By Catherine Cruz
Published June 30, 2023 at 2:11 PM HST
  • Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell reflects on supporting rail construction during his time in office and the benefits he expects residents to reap
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Nick Grube details the federal criminal probe into Native Hawaiian defense contractor Dawson in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi Island Seed Bank founder Jill Wagner shares its recent work with conservation and restoration projects
  • Steve Sue, writer and producer of the upcoming "Shaka, A Story of Aloha" documentary, provides an update on the film
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
