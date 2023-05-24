The Conversation: Guam super typhoon update; Reactions from Red Hill public meeting
- Army Brig. Gen. Michelle Link and former federal firefighter Kalani Whitford, who wrote the emergency response and defueling plan for Red Hill in 2012, discuss the current status of the Navy's Red Hill defueling plan
- American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region CEO Diane Peters Nguyen provides an update on the impacts Typhoon Mawar has had on Guam and the status of volunteers to help the island recover
- Hawaiʻi County's Police and Fire Chaplain Renee Godoy provides insight into the lives of EMS personnel and shares information about her nonprofit Friends of First Responders, which provides services to first responders and their families
- University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Professor Patrick Hart takes a closer look at the migratory Canada goose and its long history in our islands in today's Manu Minute. | Full Story
- Betsy Kim, a Korean woman living in Hawaiʻi, shares how her feelings about home have changed over the years and her journey of identity and belonging