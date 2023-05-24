© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Guam super typhoon update; Reactions from Red Hill public meeting

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoStephanie Han
Published May 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM HST
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, downed tree branches litter a neighborhood in Yona, Guam, Thursday, May 25, 2023, after Typhoon Mawar passed over the island. The powerful typhoon smashed the U.S. territory of Guam and continued lashing the Pacific island with high winds and heavy rain Thursday, knocking down trees, walls and power lines and creating a powerful storm surge that threatened to wash out low-lying areas. (Chief Warrant Officer Adam Brown/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
Adam Brown/AP
/
AP
  • Army Brig. Gen. Michelle Link and former federal firefighter Kalani Whitford, who wrote the emergency response and defueling plan for Red Hill in 2012, discuss the current status of the Navy's Red Hill defueling plan
  • American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region CEO Diane Peters Nguyen provides an update on the impacts Typhoon Mawar has had on Guam and the status of volunteers to help the island recover
  • Hawaiʻi County's Police and Fire Chaplain Renee Godoy provides insight into the lives of EMS personnel and shares information about her nonprofit Friends of First Responders, which provides services to first responders and their families
  • University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Professor Patrick Hart takes a closer look at the migratory Canada goose and its long history in our islands in today's Manu Minute. | Full Story
  • Betsy Kim, a Korean woman living in Hawaiʻi, shares how her feelings about home have changed over the years and her journey of identity and belonging
The Conversation Navy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage FacilityweatherEMSAAPI Month
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
