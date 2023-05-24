© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Celebrating and supporting first responders on Hawaiʻi Island

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published May 24, 2023 at 5:32 PM HST
To commemorate National EMS Week, the nonprofit Friends of First Responders Hawaiʻi Island is making the rounds, delivering gift baskets to EMS workers. Started by Renee Godoy, the organization provides resources and support services for first responders and their families.

Godoy has been the Hawaiʻi County Police Department chaplain since 2007 and the Fire Department’s chaplain since 2015. She also recently retired as senior pastor of Hilo’s Glad Tidings Church, where her predecessor also served as police chaplain. The Conversation talked with Godoy about her organization.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 24, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation Hawaiʻi Island
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
