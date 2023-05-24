Celebrating and supporting first responders on Hawaiʻi Island

To commemorate National EMS Week, the nonprofit Friends of First Responders Hawaiʻi Island is making the rounds, delivering gift baskets to EMS workers. Started by Renee Godoy, the organization provides resources and support services for first responders and their families.

Godoy has been the Hawaiʻi County Police Department chaplain since 2007 and the Fire Department’s chaplain since 2015. She also recently retired as senior pastor of Hilo’s Glad Tidings Church, where her predecessor also served as police chaplain. The Conversation talked with Godoy about her organization.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 24, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.