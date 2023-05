For Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month, The Conversation is exploring the issue of belonging. Betsy Kim, a founding member of the Council of Korean Americans, shared how her feelings about home have changed over the years. Kim said she and her family have found comfort and connection in Hawaiʻi.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 24, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.