© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Regenerative tourism amid 10M visitors; National Portrait Gallery exhibit and the Kūʻē Petitions

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie Han
Published May 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Waianapanapa State Park hana maui Waiʻānapanapa
Marco Garcia/AP
/
FR132415 AP
FILE - People spend time on the black sand beach at Waiʻānapanapa State Park in Hāna, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia, File)
Tags
The Conversation tourismastronomyhistorynative Hawaiians
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Stephanie Han
More Episodes