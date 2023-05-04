The Conversation: Regenerative tourism amid 10M visitors; National Portrait Gallery exhibit and the Kūʻē Petitions
- University of Reims Champagne-Ardenne professor Jeremy LeMarie on the realities of regenerative tourism for 10 million visitors
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore on Army Corps refusal to restore forests for Ala Wai Canal flood project | Full Story
- Keck Observatory head John O'Meara on the meaning and discovery of a Death Star that swallows planets
- National Portrait Gallery's 1898 exhibit, the Kūʻē Petitions and trying to make sense of Hawaiʻi's history