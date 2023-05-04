Mix of pride and pain as Queen Liliʻuokalani's portrait debuts in Washington

Six months ago, an oil portrait of Hawaiʻi’s last reigning monarch, Queen Liliʻuokalani, left ʻIolani Palace to travel across the Pacific Ocean to our nation’s capital.

Hawaiʻi Public Radio was fortunate to be there when the gold-leafed treasure left Hawaiʻi and when it was welcomed last week in Washington as part of a new exhibit at the National Portrait Gallery. It's the first time the 130-year-old painting is on view outside of Hawaiʻi.

Photo by David Franzen for the National Portrait Gallery / Hawaiʻi State Archives Portrait of Queen Liliʻuokalani by William F. Cogswell, c. 1891-92.

A group from Hawaiʻi made the trip to the opening of "1898: U.S. Imperial Visions and Revisions," including members of the Hawaiian Benevolent Societies and staff from ʻIolani Palace and the Hawaiʻi State Archives.

The exhibit marks 125 years since the United States first acquired overseas territory through warfare and congressional action. Visitors are invited to contemplate how the political struggles in places like the Philippines and Hawaiʻi differed and, yet, were the same.

For those at the gallery opening of the queen's portrait last week, there was a mix of pride and pain.

The Hawaiʻi delegation chanted the queen’s genealogy and sang "Hawaiʻi Ponoʻī" in a private gathering before the official public opening. Tears flowed throughout as the music haunted the halls of the Portrait Gallery.

The telling of the queen's efforts to maintain the independence of the Hawaiian Kingdom and prevent annexation was deeply felt in the federal museum.

"From the moment that we went in that first morning to conduct our protocol and our blessing, it was just overwhelming and emotional, and you could just feel the mana of the queen in the room. That portrait is so powerful," said Arthur Aiu of the Royal Order of Kamehameha I.

Catherine Cruz / HPR Viewing signatures in the Kūʻē Petitions in Washington, D.C. (April 28, 2023)

"It's hopeful that the story that we have to share will be shared amongst others, and realizing that we're not the only ones that have the same story — the others from Puerto Rico, from Cuba, from the Philippines, from Guam. We all share the same story," Aiu said.

Another powerful moment for the Hawaiʻi delegation was a special viewing of the Kūʻē Petitions. Many were able to find their ancestors listed among those who pledged their loyalty to the monarchy prior to annexation.

"The people of Hawaiʻi were very aware that this was a momentum that was building. And so in 1897, they organized the Kūʻē Petitions, which consisted of 27,000 signatures of men and women, Native Hawaiians, who did not want to become annexed to the United States," historian and curator Kate Clarke Lemay said during a tour with national media.

Aiu was able to find his great-grandmother Josephine's handwritten signature on the fragile papers.

"The fact that these pages are here and we actually saw the signatures, that was another wow moment for me personally, that I actually have koko on that paper," Aiu said, using the Hawaiian word for blood in reference to his ancestral lineage.

The group from Hawaiʻi departed the exhibit with one last tribute, the queen's song "ʻO Makalapua" about making a flower lei for Hawaiʻi's queen.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 4, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.