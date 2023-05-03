Smithsonian exhibit connects island experiences during US imperialism in 1898

To mark the 125th anniversary of the year that the United States acquired overseas territories, including Hawaiʻi, and emerged as a world power with its naval fleet, the National Portrait Gallery in Washington unveiled a powerful new exhibit last week called "1898: U.S. Imperial Visions and Revisions."

The Smithsonian exhibit attempts to fill in the missing Indigenous perspectives. What did the people of Puerto Rico, Cuba, the Philippines, Hawaiʻi and Guam gain or lose in the process of the transfer of power in 1898?

It challenges audiences to examine the political history of America given its own struggle to win independence from Britain in the Revolutionary War. Audiences can also contemplate how the islands’ political struggles differed and, yet, were the same.

Hawaiʻi Public Radio was in Washington for a media tour before the exhibit opened on April 28 and spoke to the exhibit's curators: historian Kate Clarke Lemay and Taína Caragol, curator of painting, sculpture and Latino art and history.

For the past six years, they have led the effort to better tell this story that they felt was missing in the halls of the federal institution. Caragol hails from Puerto Rico and Lemay has a keen interest in naval history.

"1898: U.S. Imperial Visions and Revisions" will be on display at the National Portrait Gallery through Feb. 25, 2024. Click here to view the online version of this exhibit.

On Thursday, The Conversation will discuss the Hawaiʻi portionof the exhibit and the Kūʻē Petitions of 1897.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 3, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.