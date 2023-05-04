© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Visiting Fulbright scholar breaks down 'regenerative tourism' progress in Hawaiʻi

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 4, 2023 at 4:54 PM HST
With state economists forecasting visitor numbers to exceed 10 million next year, The Conversation spoke to a Fulbright scholar from France who has been studying Hawaiʻi's efforts with the latest buzzword initiative: regenerative tourism.

Jérémy Lemarié is an associate professor at the University of Reims Champagne-Ardenne and returns to France next week. He shared what he has learned about our tourism ecosystem during his time in Hawaiʻi.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 4, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
