Visiting Fulbright scholar breaks down 'regenerative tourism' progress in Hawaiʻi

With state economists forecasting visitor numbers to exceed 10 million next year, The Conversation spoke to a Fulbright scholar from France who has been studying Hawaiʻi's efforts with the latest buzzword initiative: regenerative tourism.

Jérémy Lemarié is an associate professor at the University of Reims Champagne-Ardenne and returns to France next week. He shared what he has learned about our tourism ecosystem during his time in Hawaiʻi.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 4, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.