The Conversation

The Conversation: Tourism authority fights to stay afloat; Bicentennial marks milestone in Protestant missionary history

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published April 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM HST
  • Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority CEO John De Fries focuses on the gains his agency has made in a changing visitor landscape
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair discusses Kevin Heaton's story about expensive costs to maintain aging state facilities in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Executive Director Erin Shapiro of The Hawaiian Missions Historic Site and Archives on Oʻahu works to foster a deeper understanding of missionary impact on Hawaiʻi's history
  • Creator Bill Tocantins shares the story behind his ginger syrup mix Elixir G
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
