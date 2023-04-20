Reflecting on the 200-year history of Protestant missionaries in Hawaiʻi

Next week marks the 200th anniversary of the arrival of the second wave of American Protestant missionaries in Hawaiʻi.

Twelve companies made their way from New England to Hawaiʻi between 1820 and 1848. They are credited with several lasting positive impacts on our islands.

But many Hawaiians still blame missionaries for influencing the ban of their native language and cultural traditions like hula in the late 1800s.

The Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives on Oʻahu seeks to foster a greater understanding of the impact of missionaries on Hawaiʻi's history. The Conversation talked with the museum’s executive director Erin Shapiro to learn more.

The bicentennial celebration runs from April 25 to 28 on Oʻahu and via Zoom, and from May 4 to May 7 on Maui. Click here to learn more.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 20, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.