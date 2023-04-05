© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Saiki offers deal for Kakaʻako Makai; Military background foundation of Ko‘olau Distillery

By Catherine Cruz,
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published April 5, 2023 at 2:04 PM HST
OHA kakaako makai promenade.JPG
Office of Hawaiian Affairs
/
A concept drawing of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs' proposed "Lei of the Land Promenade" in Kakaʻako Makai, or Hakuone.
  • House Speaker Scott Saiki discusses a compromise offered to OHA that could possibly resolve the controversy over residential development in Kaka‘ako Makai, also known as Hakuone
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn breaks down efforts state leaders are working on to bring relief to Hawaiʻi's mental health crisis in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Contributing Editor Neal Milner details how smartphones and social media have impacted teenage mental illness
  • NOAA Oceanographer Richard Spinrad shares what's in President Biden's Ocean Climate Action Plan
  • The proliferous and invasive myna bird is the subject of today's Manu Minute | Full Story
  • Ko‘olau Distillery's General Manager Justin Rivera discusses his origins as a distiller and the military's role in helping the business get off the ground
The Conversation housingmental healthenvironmentScott Saikifood
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Catherine Cruz
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
