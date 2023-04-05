The Conversation: Saiki offers deal for Kakaʻako Makai; Military background foundation of Ko‘olau Distillery
- House Speaker Scott Saiki discusses a compromise offered to OHA that could possibly resolve the controversy over residential development in Kaka‘ako Makai, also known as Hakuone
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn breaks down efforts state leaders are working on to bring relief to Hawaiʻi's mental health crisis in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Contributing Editor Neal Milner details how smartphones and social media have impacted teenage mental illness
- NOAA Oceanographer Richard Spinrad shares what's in President Biden's Ocean Climate Action Plan
- The proliferous and invasive myna bird is the subject of today's Manu Minute | Full Story
- Ko‘olau Distillery's General Manager Justin Rivera discusses his origins as a distiller and the military's role in helping the business get off the ground