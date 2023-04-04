© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation: Tracking Gov. Green appointees; Popular Lānaʻi visitor attraction reopens

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoLillian Tsang
Published April 4, 2023 at 4:12 PM HST
  • HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon examines the confirmation process for Kenneth Fink to head the state Department of Health | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair talks about Kevin Dayton's report on inflating price points associated with running the Honolulu rail in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center's Executive Director Shelly Preza shares how COVID shutdowns shape community views on tourism
  • Art historian and retired curator Jeffrey Weschler highlights the solo exhibit of Hawaiʻi-born artist Ralph Iwamoto, currently on display at the Hollis Taggart Gallery in Chelsea through April 15
  • Kamehameha Schools program director Chad Takasugi and junior class song director Taitea Sunaoka delve into the cowboy theme of this year's song contest, now in its 103rd year
The Conversation Department of HealthRailNative Hawaiianartmusic
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
