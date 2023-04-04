The Conversation: Tracking Gov. Green appointees; Popular Lānaʻi visitor attraction reopens
- HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon examines the confirmation process for Kenneth Fink to head the state Department of Health | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair talks about Kevin Dayton's report on inflating price points associated with running the Honolulu rail in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Lānaʻi Culture and Heritage Center's Executive Director Shelly Preza shares how COVID shutdowns shape community views on tourism
- Art historian and retired curator Jeffrey Weschler highlights the solo exhibit of Hawaiʻi-born artist Ralph Iwamoto, currently on display at the Hollis Taggart Gallery in Chelsea through April 15
- Kamehameha Schools program director Chad Takasugi and junior class song director Taitea Sunaoka delve into the cowboy theme of this year's song contest, now in its 103rd year