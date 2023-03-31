© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Shining the spotlight on surfing

By Russell Subiono,
Stephanie Han
Published March 31, 2023 at 11:07 AM HST
Five surfers drop down the face of a large wave at Waimea Bay located on the north shore of the island of Oahu Monday Dec. 7, 2009. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)
  • Lifeguard Luke Shepardson shares what's next after winning the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational and Ocean Safety Chief John Titchen gives an update on lifeguard staffing on O‘ahu | Full Story
  • Trailblazing women surfers Keala Kennelly, Makani Adric, Paige Alms, Andrea Moller, and Emily Erickson share their journeys to The Eddie and ways to support women surfers | Full Story
  • 22-year-old North Shore native Moana Jones Wong, winner of the first-ever Women’s Billabong Pro Pipeline, talks about how her practice of surfing leads her to lōkahi | Full Story
  • Sheila Gallien, podcaster of Dropping in to Powerand Elizabeth Sneed, founder of Curvy Surfer Girl, talk about women finding community and self-acceptance through surfing | Full Story
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
