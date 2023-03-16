© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Third anniversary of COVID pandemic; Dress for Success celebrates 20 years

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie HanRussell Subiono
Published March 16, 2023 at 1:50 PM HST
Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS
  • Kaiser Permanente Hawaii Chief of Infectious Disease Dr. Tarquin Collis reflects on the third anniversary of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and where the state stands now
  • HPR reporter Ku'uwehi Hiraishi takes a closer look at Gov. Josh Green's nominee for Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Director, Kali Watson | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair details a proposed hydro project on Kauaʻi that would impact Waimea River in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • YWCA of Oʻahu's Director of Economic Advancement Stephanie Hamano details its Dress for Success program, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year
  • Retired Hawaiʻi educator Pieper Toyama shares fond memories of growing on on a Big Island sugar cane plantation and the origin of his first book, Family Stories from the Plantation and Beyond
The Conversation COVID-19Department of Hawaiian Home LandsRenewable Energyliteraturewomen's issues
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
